Kajuru abduction: Christian elders call for responsible leadership

Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Chairman of the Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF), Elder Sunday Oibe, has described the abduction of over 170 worshippers in Kurmin Wali community, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, as a rude shock, coming at a time when residents believed that lasting peace had returned to the state.

Reacting to the incident, which reportedly occurred on Sunday, Oibe said the development had deeply unsettled Christians and residents across Northern Nigeria.

“The ugly incident of the abduction of over 170 worshippers in Kurmin Wali came to us as a rude shock, especially at a time when we believed that the desired peace had finally returned to Kaduna State,” he said.

He called on Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, to remain steadfast and committed until the last abducted victim is safely reunited with their family.

“We call on the pragmatic and hardworking Governor of Kaduna State never to relent until the last victim is brought back home safely,” Oibe stated.

While decrying the abduction, the NOSCEF chairman also faulted the initial denial of the incident by the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police and the Chairman of Kajuru Local Government Council, describing their response as unfortunate and avoidable.

“The earlier and unfortunate denial by the Commissioner of Police and the local government chairman is rather regrettable. While we do not want to dwell on the past, those entrusted with leadership and responsibility must be careful with their statements when incidents of this magnitude occur,” he cautioned.

Oibe stressed that responsible communication by leaders is critical to restoring public confidence and supporting ongoing security efforts.

“As we desire the restoration of peace and safety in Kaduna State, all those in leadership positions must act responsibly in order to provide genuine support to the efforts of Governor Uba Sani, whose administration has changed the narrative of governance by treating people as human beings,” he said.

He further called on the Federal Government, under President Bola Tinubu, to support the Kaduna State Government in its efforts to restore security across the state.

“As we continue to pray for the safe return of the abducted individuals, we call on the Federal Government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to assist the good efforts of Governor Uba Sani in bringing lasting safety to Kaduna State,” Oibe added.