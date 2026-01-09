Kaduna scribes dismiss neglect claims, laud Gov Sani’s peace drive in Southern Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A professional forum, Kaduna Scribes, has dismissed claims by an online medium alleging neglect of Southern Kaduna, particularly Kauru Local Government Area, describing the reports as misleading and unfounded.

In a statement issued to journalists on Friday and signed by its National Chairman, Comrade Ezekiel Gambo, the forum said the allegations failed to reflect the sustained and deliberate security efforts of the administration of Governor Uba Sani.

While acknowledging that pockets of insecurity persist in parts of Kauru and other communities, the group maintained that attributing such incidents to government neglect amounted to a gross distortion of facts.

According to the statement, addressing banditry and insurgency remains a complex challenge, but Governor Sani has demonstrated commitment and resolve in confronting security threats since assuming office.

“The narrative of abandonment is flawed and does not align with the realities on the ground. No responsible government or leader would fold arms in the face of threats to lives and property,” the forum said.

Kaduna Scribes noted that the Sani administration has prioritised the protection of lives, restoration of peace, and promotion of unity across Southern Kaduna and the state at large through an intelligence-driven security framework.

The group listed several measures implemented by the administration, including regular high-level security meetings involving service chiefs, the state security council and community stakeholders to ensure coordinated and rapid responses; increased troop deployment and sustained patrols in vulnerable areas; continuous engagement with traditional rulers, youth groups and religious leaders to strengthen intelligence gathering; and rehabilitation programmes to support the safe return of displaced persons.

Describing the approach as a “whole-of-society strategy,” the forum said the measures have remained consistent and are already yielding results, despite ongoing challenges posed by criminal elements.

The group urged community leaders, stakeholders and concerned citizens to support government efforts through constructive engagement rather than amplifying narratives capable of heightening fear or undermining security operations.

Kaduna Scribes reaffirmed its confidence in Governor Sani’s leadership, stressing that the administration remains committed to rescuing abducted persons, safeguarding lives and property, and consolidating lasting peace across Southern Kaduna.