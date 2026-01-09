Kaduna govt seals 20 illegal health colleges, private hospitals

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State

The Kaduna State government on Friday sealed 20 illegal Colleges of Health Sciences and private hospitals across the state.

State Commissioner for Health, Umma Kaltum-Ahmed, said the exercise was part of ongoing efforts to ensure private health institutions complied with established rules and regulations.

She explained that the move aimed to guarantee practical training of healthcare workers in the state and protect public health.

The affected institutions are located in Chikun, Igabi, Kaduna North, and Kaduna South Local Government Areas, NAN reports.

Kaltum-Ahmed added that the action enforced guidelines for private health institutions and prevented unaccredited facilities from misleading the public under the guise of healthcare training.

She stressed that the exercise was necessary to stop the illegal production of unqualified health workers, which posed a serious risk to public safety.

The commissioner urged the public to seek admission only in duly approved and accredited institutions to avoid wasting time and resources on unrecognised certificates.

She commended Gov. Uba Sani for his leadership and support in repositioning the health sector to meet required standards and ensure quality healthcare delivery in Kaduna State.

Vanguard News