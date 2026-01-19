‘Kaduna church kidnapping’: PDP blames Tinubu for insecurity

Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed deep concern over the alleged abduction of 163 worshippers during a Sunday church service in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, describing the incident as a painful reflection of Nigeria’s worsening security situation.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong, the opposition party said its thoughts were with the families of the abducted worshippers, many of whom have been plunged into days of fear and uncertainty since the attack.

“The Peoples Democratic Party extends heartfelt sympathy to the families of the 163 worshippers kidnapped during Sunday service in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this agonizing period of uncertainty.

“The abduction of 163 Nigerians from their places of worship is a sad reminder of the normalisation of insecurity which has become the new reality of Nigerians due to the horrifying security failure under the Bola Tinubu APC-led administration.

“These frequent attacks on worshippers in their places of worship, irrespective of religion, represent the inability of this government to protect the constitutionally enshrined right to freedom of worship,” the PDP said.

Calling for urgent action, the party urged the Federal Government to focus on rescuing the abducted worshippers rather than what it described as performative crisis management.

“We hereby call on the APC-led Federal Government to immediately commence comprehensive rescue operations to bring these kidnapped citizens home safely.

“We urge them not to dramatize this sad situation the way they did with the Niger school kidnapping, where media optics prevailed over identity protection and safeguarding during the ‘rescue and return’ processes of the victims,” it added.

Turning to broader governance priorities, the party criticised the President’s focus on external perception while insecurity deepens at home.

“The President should concentrate on fixing Nigeria’s worsening insecurity instead of spending millions of taxpayers’ money on international image laundering campaigns to change narratives abroad. Insecurity cannot be solved by propaganda.

“We are convinced that if state policing had been operational, these criminals may not have successfully operated with such impunity and taken this large number of people captive.

“The protection of citizens is government’s primary constitutional responsibility. Every Nigerian deserves to worship in safety,” the PDP said, noting that the families of the abducted worshippers anxiously await their return.