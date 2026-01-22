Kaduna Church Attack: Speaker Abbas urges security agencies to rescue abducted worshippers, arrest kidnappers

House of Reps Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has charged security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue worshippers abducted by suspected terrorists in Kaduna State and ensure the perpetrators are apprehended.

Gunmen had on Sunday attacked three churches in the Kurmin Wali community of Kajuru Local Government Area, Kaduna State, reportedly abducting over 100 worshippers during the assaults.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, the Speaker strongly condemned the attacks and expressed deep concern over the spate of mass kidnappings across the country. He lamented that soft targets such as schools and places of worship have increasingly come under attack.

Speaker Abbas reaffirmed his confidence in the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reverse the disturbing security trend and called for collective national efforts to make Nigeria safe for citizens, businesses and investments.

He also commended the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, for what he described as courageous leadership at the sub-national level, noting that the state has enjoyed relative peace since the governor assumed office in May 2023.



According to the Speaker, Governor Sani’s visit to the Kurmin Wali community on Wednesday underscored his commitment and determination to safeguard lives and property in the state.

Speaker Abbas further offered prayers for the safe return of the abducted worshippers to their families and communities, while urging security agencies to act decisively to bring the perpetrators to justice.