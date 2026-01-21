Kaduna: CAN faults police statements, demands rescue of worshippers

Okoh

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has faulted the initial public communication by the Nigeria Police Force on the reported abduction of worshippers in Kurmin Wali community, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, warning that careless handling of sensitive security information deepens fear, weakens public trust, and worsens an already grave situation.

In a statement signed by Archbishop Okoh in his capacity as CAN President, the association said it reviewed the police statement on the incident and expressed concern over how the matter was communicated to the public before thorough verification.

CAN acknowledged the challenges of confirming security incidents, especially in remote communities, but stressed that such difficulties do not excuse lapses in sensitivity where human lives are involved.

“The initial public dismissal of reports about this incident, before thorough verification, was deeply troubling.

“It generated confusion, heightened fear, and unfairly questioned the credibility of nearly 170 worshippers, their families, clergy, and eyewitnesses who raised the alarm.

“While the need to prevent panic is understandable, caution must not be communicated in ways that suggest denial or indifference,” the association said.

Archbishop Okoh noted that the subsequent confirmation of the incident by the police was a necessary development and commended the Inspector-General of Police for directing the deployment of operational and intelligence assets to the affected area.

However, CAN said such steps must be complemented by a more disciplined, people-centred, and empathetic approach to crisis communication.

“Statements made by senior security officials carry significant weight and should therefore be guided by due diligence, empathy, and a clear understanding of their impact on public trust and social stability,” the statement said.

Beyond the immediate incident, the association called on security agencies and relevant authorities to strengthen coordination and verification processes, urging that credible reports from communities be treated with seriousness.

“Victims must be protected, genuine distress calls respected, and misinformation, whether dismissive or sensational, avoided,” CAN said.

The association also urged governments at all levels to confront Nigeria’s persistent insecurity with renewed urgency, warning that recurring incidents continue to endanger lives, disrupt worship, and erode public confidence in the state’s ability to guarantee safety.

“We make a heartfelt appeal for the immediate and unconditional release of all those abducted.

“We pray that they are returned safely and unharmed, and we urge security agencies to intensify all efforts: operational, intelligence, and diplomatic, towards securing their swift rescue,” the statement added.

Reaffirming its position, CAN said it remains committed to peace, justice, and the defence of human dignity, and will continue to stand with affected communities while engaging constructively with authorities in the pursuit of safety, accountability, and lasting security.