Kaduna: Bandits abduct two mothers, son; demand N150m ransom

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By Soni Daniel and Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kujama community in Southern Kaduna was thrown into fear on Sunday morning as armed bandits abducted two women and a nine-year-old boy, leaving behind a three-month-old baby.

The first victim, a nursing mother, was snatched along with her three-month-old infant, though the baby was later abandoned by the kidnappers. A second woman, identified as Alice Bitrus, was taken along with her ten-year-old son, David, in a separate dawn raid in the same area.

Anthony Yisa, a resident whose sister was among the abducted, told Vanguard that the kidnappers demanded a total of N150 million for the release of the three victims. The family of the nursing mother was specifically asked to pay N50 million to free her, while another N100 million was demanded for Alice Bitrus and her son.

Yisa added that the husbands of both women sustained severe machete injuries while trying to resist the kidnappers, with doctors fearing permanent damage to their hands.

“The kidnappers have warned us not to report the matter to any law enforcement agency or risk the lives of our family members,” Yisa said, expressing deep fear for their safety and uncertainty about raising the ransom.

The Kaduna State Police Command confirmed receipt of the report. Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Mansur Hassan, said on Tuesday evening that the matter would be investigated and updates provided.

The incident underscores the persistent insecurity in Southern Kaduna, where kidnappings for ransom remain a major challenge for residents and security agencies alike.