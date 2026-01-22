Kaduna Abduction: We won’t tolerate massacre of Christians  —  US lawmakers

The United States House Committee on Foreign Affairs has condemned the the abduction of more than 160 worshippers in Kaduna churches, warning that Washington will not tolerate violence against Christians in Nigeria.

Bandits had on Sunday attacked congregants during church services in the Kure area of Kajuru Local Government Area, abducting over 160 people.

Although the Kaduna State Government and the Nigeria Police Force initially denied the incident, authorities later confirmed on Wednesday that the abduction did occur.

Sources familiar with the incident said the abductors are demanding the return of 17 motorcycles, valued at about ₦28.9 million, allegedly seized during recent military operations, as a condition for releasing the victims.

Reacting to the incident, the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs, in a statement posted on its verified X account on Wednesday, strongly condemned the attack.

🇳🇬 This past Sunday, Islamic terrorists in Nigeria raided churches and kidnapped more than 168 Christians.



President Trump made it clear: We cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria. The United States will not tolerate the massacre of innocent Christians. — House Foreign Affairs Committee Majority (@HouseForeignGOP) January 21, 2026

“This past Sunday, Islamic terrorists in Nigeria raided churches and kidnapped more than 168 Christians,” the committee said. “President Trump made it clear: We cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria. The United States will not tolerate the massacre of innocent Christians.”

The U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Allison Hooker, has also condemned the attack, urging the Nigerian government to step up efforts to protect Christian communities and ensure freedom of worship.

Hooker made during a high-level United States–Nigeria Working Group meeting held in Abuja on Thursday.

According to her, Nigerian authorities must do more to guarantee the safety of Christians and safeguard their constitutional right to practice their faith without fear.

Vanguard News