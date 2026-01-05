NGX market capitalisation hits ₦100trn

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited recorded a major milestone on Monday as its market capitalisation crossed the ₦100 trillion mark for the first time.

Data obtained from the NGX showed that total market capitalisation closed at ₦101.80 trillion, reflecting sustained investor confidence and strong performance across key sectors of the market.

The historic surge underscores the growing depth of Nigeria’s capital market, driven by increased participation from both domestic and foreign investors, as well as price appreciation in several large-capitalisation stocks.

According to NGX, “The rally was driven by strong buying interest in stocks such as Cadbury Nigeria, Fidson Healthcare, and Champion Breweries, reflecting the traditional ‘January Effect’ that often characterises early-year market activity.

“Investor sentiment strengthened markedly, with market breadth improving to 9.13x as 73 equities recorded gains against eight decliners, signalling widespread participation in the rally.”

It added that total volume traded rose by 58.13 percent to 695.64 million shares, while the value of transactions declined by 25.57 percent to N18.57 billion across 56,606 deals.

The exchange added that year-to-date equities turnover increased to N43.52 billion.

Also, Temi Popoola, GMD/CEO, Nigerian Exchange Group, said: “The equities market capitalisation crossing the ₦100 trillion mark is a defining milestone for Nigeria’s capital market and a clear signal of renewed investor confidence as the year begins.

“It reflects the market’s growing depth, resilience, and ability to respond positively to improving macroeconomic conditions and structural reforms.”

For Jude Chiemeka, CEO of Nigerian Exchange Limited, “The breadth of the market tells a positive story.

“We are seeing strong participation across banking, industrial, and consumer stocks, alongside rising trading volumes, which suggests growing investor confidence and a more active market at the start of the year.”

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