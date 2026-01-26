Just in: Bandits kill two, abduct over 50 women in Katsina community

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By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Barely weeks after a reported peace agreement, suspected bandits have launched a deadly attack on Chibauna community in Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing two persons and abducting more than 50 women.

The attackers, who struck the community late Sunday, also rustled a large number of livestock, including cattle and sheep, during the raid.

Confirming the incident in an interview with BBC Hausa Service monitored on Monday night, a local councillor, Malam Abdurasheed, said the bandits invaded the village, shooting sporadically, creating panic among residents.

According to him, two people were killed in the attack, while several others sustained gunshot injuries and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

Malam Abdurasheed disclosed that although more than 50 women were initially abducted, some of them managed to escape and later returned safely to the community.

He appealed to the military and other security agencies to urgently intervene and intensify security operations in the area to prevent further attacks and secure the release of those still in captivity.

The latest attack has heightened fears among residents, raising concerns over the effectiveness of the peace agreement and the worsening security situation in parts of Katsina State.