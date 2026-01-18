Irate youths set suspected yahoo boy’s vehicle on fire after crushing meat seller in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti – Angry youths in the Atikankan area of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, set a brand-new vehicle belonging to a suspected internet fraudster, popularly known as a Yahoo Boy, on fire after it ran over a meat seller in the area.

Witnesses said the vehicle was coming from the Ijigbo axis at high speed when it struck the meat seller, who was operating at the main junction. One of the victim’s legs was reportedly crushed beyond repair.

The incident provoked outrage among local youths, who confronted the driver and the vehicle’s occupant before setting the car ablaze.

The occupant of the vehicle has since been handed over to security agencies for further investigation.