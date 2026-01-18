IPOB denies involvement in killing of two Enugu policemen

IPOB

…accuses police of focusing on extortion

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dismissed claims by the Nigerian Police in Enugu State that it was responsible for the killing of two officers on January 15, 2026.

In a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB described the police allegation as “misinformation and fabricated propaganda” aimed at discrediting the pro-Biafra group.

The group urged the Enugu State Police Command to focus on the safety of their personnel on the roads rather than extortion, which IPOB says diverts attention from officers’ personal security.

According to the statement, IPOB and its security arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), do not target Nigerian security forces. The statement read in part:

“IPOB and ESN operatives do not target Nigerian security forces, although the compromised and corrupt Nigerian security forces have upheld deceit and slander against our peaceful movement for over a decade. Since its inception, IPOB has maintained a peaceful strategy while safeguarding Biafra territory from state-backed terrorism. ESN was created to combat deadly Fulani terrorist attacks in the region before its establishment.”

The group accused the Nigerian government of orchestrating false narratives against IPOB and ESN, alleging that security agencies have used propaganda to intimidate officers and portray the organizations as responsible for crimes they did not commit.

“The Nigerian government should protect its workers instead of making them vulnerable and giving them the impression that working for the government is dangerous, or that they could be used as pawns in political schemes,” the statement said.

IPOB further claimed that Nigerian security forces contribute significantly to insecurity in the South-East, asserting that many unsolved murders, arson incidents, and attacks attributed to unidentified hoodlums are allegedly carried out or facilitated by the police, DSS, and other state agencies.

The group challenged security agencies to publicly present conclusive evidence linking IPOB or ESN to the killings of the two officers or any incidents in Biafra territory, instead of issuing media statements it described as “typical and misleading.”

The statement reiterates IPOB’s position that it remains a peaceful movement while defending the South-East region against criminal and terrorist activities.