Iphone 18, other 6 top phones to be released in 2026

The smartphone market is heading into a defining moment, with 2026 set to be a breakthrough year for mobile innovation. Competition is heating up as brands race to deliver devices that are not just faster, but smarter and more intuitive than ever before.

Advances in artificial intelligence, powerful next-generation chipsets, and significant upgrades in camera technology are expected to take centre stage. Improvements in battery efficiency, charging speeds, and foldable form factors will also play a major role, signalling a shift in how smartphones are designed and used daily.

Industry heavyweights including Samsung, Apple, Google and Huawei are widely tipped to unveil bold upgrades, while brands such as Sony are likely to focus on reliability, durability and extended software support. With innovation accelerating across the board, users can look forward to phones that balance performance, sustainability and productivity more effectively.

Here is a preview of some of the most highly anticipated smartphones of 2026 and the standout features they are expected to introduce.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series



The Galaxy S26 lineup is expected to debut at Samsung’s Unpacked event on 25 February 2026.

Rumoured features include a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a 1–120Hz refresh rate, powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2600 chipset. The device is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired and up to 60W fast charging support. Camera hardware may include a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto and a 12MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy S26 is expected to run One UI 8 and start at around ₦1,135,000 ($799), with the Ultra variant rising to approximately ₦1,705,000 ($1,200).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

Samsung’s next-generation flip phone is expected to launch in July 2026. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is rumoured to feature a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with LTPO technology and a 4.1-inch cover screen.

The device could be powered by either the Exynos 2600 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. A 4,300mAh battery with wired, wireless and reverse charging support is expected, along with Android 17 and One UI 9.

The estimated starting price is around ₦1,991,000 ($1,401).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8 at its July 2026 Unpacked event. The foldable flagship may feature an inner display larger than eight inches with improved brightness and reduced crease visibility, alongside a 6.5-inch outer display protected by Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2.

Rumours point to a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, up to 16GB RAM and storage options up to 1TB. The camera system could include a 200MP main sensor, supported by ultra-wide and telephoto lenses.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to ship with One UI 9, enhanced AI multitasking features and a refined hinge mechanism. Pricing is rumoured to start at $1,999.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max



The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to start at around ₦1,562,000 ($1,099). Both Pro models are rumoured to feature slimmer bezels, new premium finishes and LTPO OLED displays with ProMotion technology.

Powering the devices could be Apple’s A20 Bionic chip built on a 2nm process, bringing major AI-driven improvements in photography, productivity and Siri functionality. Camera upgrades may include a 48MP main sensor with variable aperture and a 24MP front camera, while battery and charging speeds are expected to see incremental gains.

Google Pixel 11

Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 11 in October 2026. Pricing is projected to start between ₦1,278,000 and ₦1,420,000 ($899–$999).

The Pixel 11 may feature a refined design with slimmer bezels, a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and enhanced durability. Camera upgrades are expected to focus on AI-powered photography, including improved Night Sight and astrophotography.

The device is likely to be powered by Google’s Tensor G5 chip, with up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage options.

Huawei Pura 90 Ultra

Huawei is expected to launch the Pura 90 Ultra in mid-2026, with pricing estimated between ₦1,846,000 and ₦2,130,000 ($1,299–$1,499).

The device is rumoured to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, dual 200MP rear cameras and a powerful Kirin 5G chipset. A large 6,000mAh battery with ultra-fast charging support is also expected.

Sony Xperia 10 VII

Sony has already unveiled the Xperia 10 VII in the UK on 21 January 2026. The device features a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery.

Sony is offering extended software support, with four years of OS updates and six years of security patches, alongside features such as a headphone jack, expandable storage and IP68 water resistance.

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