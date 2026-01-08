IOCs urged to comply with   PIA in communities 

By Jimitota Onoyume

International oil companies, IOCs, operating in the Niger Delta region have been urged to fully implement the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, in their various host communities.

The Technical Assistant to Senator Sunday Benson Agadaga, the Senate Committee Chairman on Oil, Mineral and Gas host communities, Mr Ikiba-ye-Emine Tiyeinabeso, in a statement said the PIA marked a departure from the past when communities were marginalized and neglected by oil majors operating in their areas.

“The Petroleum Industry Act stands as a watershed reform designed to correct decades of systemic exclusion, weak community agreements, and poor transparency that historically fueled agitation and instability in Nigeria’s oil-producing regions.

“I therefore urge other IOCs to move beyond token compliance and fully integrate Field Development Plans across their Greenfield and Brownfield operations, including within their EPCIC and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) contracting structures”, he said.

He further commended Renaissance Africa Energy company limited, RAEC, for its approach to community relations.

“I call on all International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in Nigeria to faithfully, practically, and deliberately implement the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in their engagement with Host Communities, in line with both the letter and spirit of the law.

“I have observed with keen interest the approach adopted by Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited (RAEC), formerly Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), and I commend this structured, forward-looking, and inclusive model of Host Community engagement.

“This approach represents a clear and commendable departure from the limitations associated with the former Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) framework.

“The Act clearly establishes Host Communities as critical stakeholders in the oil and gas value chain. When implemented in both letter and spirit, it becomes a powerful instrument for peace-building, trust-building, and sustainable development “, he said.