Inspector killed as gunmen attack police operatives in Oyo

By Adeola Badru

An Inspector of Police was killed following an attack on police operatives at Budo Masalasi Border Post in Oyo State, prompting an immediate manhunt and a comprehensive investigation by the Oyo State Police Command.

The incident comes weeks after suspected bandits attacked the National Park Service office in Oloka Community, Oriire Local Government Area, killing five forest rangers.

The late Inspector, Aliu Oluwole, reportedly died while courageously repelling the attack. The assailants also seized his AK-47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition (breach number 4516).

Confirming the attack on Sunday, the Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, said the Commissioner of Police directed an intensive operation to track down the perpetrators.

“Preliminary findings reveal that some of the attackers sustained gunshot injuries and are currently being pursued by security operatives,” he said.

The Command reassured residents that enhanced security measures have been put in place across the state and urged the public to remain vigilant. Citizens were advised to report any individuals with gunshot injuries, seeking suspicious medical attention, or exhibiting unusual behavior to the nearest police station or security agency.

DSP Olayinka described the attack as a heinous act and affirmed the police’s resolve to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We remain committed to ensuring that those responsible for this crime are apprehended and made to face the full weight of the law,” he added.

The investigation is ongoing as security operatives continue the manhunt.