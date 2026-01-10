2026 Budget: INEC gets N1tr, as NSCDC HQ dogs get N57. 5m

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government has proposed to spend N1 trillion on the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC in its 2026 Appropriation Bill.

This is even as the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has projected the sum of N57.5 million on the Feeding, Medication, Vaccination and Cleaning for the Security Dogs at its national headquarters in Sauka, Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu had on December 19, 2025 presented the 2026 budget of N58.47 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly.

To fund this budget, the president projected a total revenue of N34.33 trillion and a deficit of N23.85 trillion, anchoring it on an oil production of 1.84 million barrels per day, an oil price benchmark of $64.85 per barrel, and an exchange rate of N1,400/$.

The proposed expenditure also includes N65.6 million for Cleaning and Fumigation Services at the Federal Fire Service FFS.