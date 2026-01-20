INEC begins second phase of continuous voter registrations in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu

Kebbi State Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the second phase of continuous voter registration with a symbolic critical stakeholders meeting to sensitise them on the need to step up efforts to ensure that all eligible voters obtain a permanent voters card.

Speaking at the stakeholders meeting, Kebbi State Resident Electoral Commission, Alhaji Abubakar S.Pawa Dambo, stated that the second phase of continuous voter registration is expected to afford Nigerians aged 18 and above the opportunity to register, enabling them to exercise their franchise.

” As 2027 polls get handy at the INEC level, we want to make sure every Nigerian of voting age registers with us “.

Dambo added that from phase one through to the second phase, now ongoing, the commission has scaled up aggressive public enlightenment campaigns on radios, televisions, newspapers, and other media of public communication to sensitise people of Kebbi State and Nigerians.

Speakers at the meeting have raised concerns about vote-buying and other critical issues, including proxy voting and claims that politicians use money to collect PVCs from uninformed citizens.

While responding to those concerns, the commission said that INEC has no power to stop vote buying; it is the exclusive right of security agencies to arrest and prosecute vote buyers and those selling their voters’ cards to politicians.

Intra-party advisory council (IPAC), NCWS, CSOs, women’s groups, traditional and religious leaders, political parties, and security agencies, among others, attended the meeting.

Vanguard News