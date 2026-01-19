INC urges APC to protect Rivers Governor Fubara from impeachment

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

The Ijaw National Congress (INC), the socio-cultural voice of the Ijaw-speaking people of the Niger Delta, has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to take responsibility for protecting Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara from a possible impeachment.

INC warned that if the ongoing impeachment process against Governor Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, over alleged “gross misconduct” succeeds, it would be seen as “a clear betrayal of the Ijaw Nation.”

Speaking with journalists over the weekend amid renewed efforts by the Rivers State House of Assembly to proceed with the impeachment, INC President Prof. Benjamin Okaba urged the APC leadership to defend the governor, describing the impeachment attempt as a “case of vendetta” that must not be allowed to succeed.

“APC has a responsibility to defend Sim Fubara. But if Fubara is eventually impeached, then we will see this as a clear betrayal of the Ijaw nation,” Okaba said, stressing that the plot is politically motivated.

Commenting on four lawmakers who initially proposed a political solution to the escalating tension but later reversed their position, Prof. Okaba criticized their “lack of integrity,” adding that some lawmakers were being “cajoled to do what they are doing.”

The lawmakers—Minority Leader Sylvanus Nwankwo (Omuma Constituency), Peter Abbey (Degema Constituency), Barile Nwakoh (Khana I Constituency), and Emilia Amadi (Obio/Akpor II Constituency)—had initially appealed for an amicable resolution but rejoined their colleagues last Friday in supporting the continuation of the impeachment process.

“This attitude shows that the Assembly is made up of people who don’t have principle. Their goal is to actualize the interest of an individual, which could be destructive to our democracy, peace, and unity,” Okaba said.

The INC president noted that while the impeachment process is “a fruitless effort,” it reflects the dangers of excessive godfatherism. He warned that if Governor Fubara is impeached, the INC would take decisive action.