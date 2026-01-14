Impeachment: Two more Rivers Lawmakers withdraw, call for political solution to crisis

By Daniel Abia

Port Harcourt – Barely a week after 26 lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly signed an impeachment notice against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, two more legislators have withdrawn from the plot, calling instead for a political resolution to the crisis.

Hon. Barile Nwakoh, representing Khana Constituency I, and Hon. Emilia Amadi of Obio/Akpor Constituency II, urged their colleagues to halt the impeachment proceedings, emphasizing that dialogue and diplomacy could better resolve tensions between the executive and legislative arms of the state government.

Speaking at a press conference in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, Hon. Barile Nwakoh said:

“We speak for ourselves and not for the House of Assembly. While we were part of the notice of allegation of gross misconduct against the governor and deputy governor, we have been urged by Rivers leaders and people to seek a political solution rather than pursue impeachment. This is not a sign of weakness but a demonstration of a forgiving heart and a commitment to constructive governance.”

Hon. Emilia Amadi added that assurances from the governor and his deputy to adhere to constitutional provisions and honor past agreements under presidential supervision could pave the way for reconciliation.

This development brings to four the number of lawmakers who initially supported the impeachment notice but are now advocating for a peaceful resolution, following earlier withdrawals by Sylvanus Nwankwo, Minority Leader representing Omuma Constituency, and Peter Abbey of Degema Constituency.

The political crisis in the state continues to evolve, with indications that more lawmakers may follow suit and withdraw from the impeachment plot, which now appears increasingly unlikely to succeed.

The Rivers State House of Assembly, under the leadership of Speaker Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule, is expected to reconvene on Wednesday, January 15, 2026, to further deliberate on the impeachment proceedings against the governor and his deputy, who are alleged to have committed gross misconduct.

Meanwhile, former Governor Dr. Peter Odili has reaffirmed support for Governor Fubara, stating:

“Your people are with you, and they have asked me to tell you that you are the political leader of Rivers State. Wherever you go, we will go with you. Wherever you stand, we will stand with you. You are standing on firm ground. Stand there and hold on to God.”