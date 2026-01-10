Impeachment: FG may lose $30m oil revenue from Ogoni oil resumption – MOSOP

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*Says threat scares away investors

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has raised the alarm that the impeachment proceedings by the Rivers State House of Assembly on the governor, Siminalayi Fubara, can pose a serious threat to the peaceful resumption of oil exploration in Ogoni.

MOSOP noted that the federal government may lose the opportunity of raking in a revenue of over $30 million per day from the proceeds of the 500,000 barrels of oil production in the area if the current political escalation by the lawmakers is not put in check.

In a statement he issued in Port Harcourt at the weekend, the President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, said that it was most unfortunate that just at the verge of the federal government’s breakthrough for a smooth resumption of exploration, the state House of Assembly has now resorted to fanning the embers of political crisis.

Fegalo noted that no investor would like to put his money in a crisis-prone business environment; hence, “what is happening in the state now is capable of pushing potential investors away from doing business here.

“If the federal taps 500,000 barrels of oil in a day from Ogoni, we are talking about more than $30 million per day in revenue. But with a crisis like this, which investor will want to put his money in that kind of environment? The lawmakers should have a rethink. ”.

He described the move by the Rivers State House of Assembly to impeach Governor Fubara as a direct assault on the mediation efforts of Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the political crisis in the state.

Speaking on the impeachment notice served on the governor, Nsuke said the sudden attempt to impeach the governor questions the Assembly’s loyalty to Mr President, given that the President has been personally involved in resolving the Rivers State crises.

Nsuke noted that proceeding with the impeachment process over a matter that has had a presidential intervention is a slight on Mr President and could have far more negative implications within an international context.

“The impeachment move against the governor is embarrassing and hurts the global image of the country, given that the issues of misunderstanding between the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and the state governor were presumed to have been addressed and resolved by the intervention of Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Going ahead with this impeachment is not only an assault and embarrassment to the mediation efforts of Mr President, but it also will question Mr President’s influence on his party and embarrass the country globally,” Nsuke said.

“I think Mr President should be respected, and when he intervenes in a matter, that matter should be deemed resolved and not be seen lingering thereafter,” Nsuke said.

Nsuke therefore called on the Rivers State House of Assembly to discontinue impeachment proceedings against the Governor, Sir Sim Fubara, to protect the image of the country and the integrity of Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Fegalo Nsuke recalled the fierce conflicts between the Assembly and the governor which led to the suspension of both for six months. He noted the series of presidential interventions which eventually led to their recall. Subsequently, both the Assembly members and the governor defected to the ruling party.

According to Nsuke, “One will presume that Mr President’s intervention brought reconciliation. Therefore, it is embarrassing to see heightened tensions erupt between the Assembly members and the governor, in less than six months, over an issue that Mr President had been directly involved in resolving. ”.