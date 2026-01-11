Impeachment: FG may lose $30m oil revenue from Ogoni oil resumption – MOSOP

Wike

By Daniel Abia

Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP, has raised the alarm that the

impeachment proceedings by the Rivers State House of Assembly against Governor Siminalayi Fubara could pose serious threat to the peaceful resumption of oil exploration in Ogoni.

MOSOP noted that Federal Government might lose the opportunity of raking in a revenue of over $30million per day proceeds from the 500,000 barrels of oil production in the area if the development was not checked.

President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, in a statement, noted that no investor would like to put his money in a crisis-prone business environment, adding that “what is happening in the state now is capable of pushing potential investors away from doing business here.

“If the federal taps 500,000 barrels of oil in a day from Ogoni, we are talking about more than $30million per day revenue. But with a crisis like this, which investor will want to put his money in that kind of environment! The lawmakers should have a rethink.”

He described the move by the Rivers State House of Assembly to impeach Fubara as a direct assault on President Bola Tinubu’s previous mediation efforts in the state, saying they must put an end to it.

Speaking on the impeachment notice served on the governor, Nsuke said the sudden attempt to impeach the governor raises questions about their loyalty to Mr President, given that the President had been involved in resolving the Rivers State crises.

The statement reads: “The impeachment move against the governor is embarrassing and hurts the global image of the country given that the issues of misunderstanding between the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and the state governor were presumed to have been addressed and resolved by the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.

“Going ahead with this impeachment is not only an assault and embarrassment to the mediation efforts of Mr President but it also will question Mr President’s influence on his party and embarrass the country globally. I think Mr President should be respected and when he intervenes in a matter that matter should be deemed resolved and not be seen lingering thereafter.”

Nsuke therefore called on the House to discontinue impeachment proceedings against Fubara to protect the image of the country.