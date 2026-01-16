Imam Abubakar who sheltered 300 Christians during Plateau killings dies at 92

Abdullahi Abubakar, the Muslim cleric who gained international recognition for protecting hundreds of Christians during the 2018 sectarian violence in Plateau State, has died at the age of 92.

Abubakar, who served as Chief Imam of Nghar village in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, died after a brief illness, according to reports.

The cleric became a global symbol of interfaith harmony following his heroic actions on June 23, 2018, when armed attackers raided several communities in Barkin Ladi, killing dozens. During the assault, Abubakar sheltered at least 300 Christians in his mosque and home, refusing to surrender them to the attackers despite threats to his life.

“I did it because we are all human beings. My religion teaches me to protect lives, regardless of faith,” he said in interviews following the incident.

His courageous act earned widespread recognition. The Federal Government honored him with the national title of Member of the Order of the Niger, while former President Muhammadu Buhari personally commended his bravery. LEADERSHIP Media Group also named him joint winner of its Person of the Year Award alongside Aliko Dangote.

In 2019, the United States government presented him with the International Religious Freedom Award, describing him as a champion of peace and interfaith unity.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State mourned Abubakar’s passing, calling him a symbol of peace, unity, and selfless leadership.

“His death is a major loss to his family, community and the state,” Mutfwang said in a statement on Thursday. “His leadership helped build bridges of forgiveness and peaceful coexistence across Plateau.”

The governor urged residents to uphold the values of compassion, tolerance, and unity that the late imam exemplified.

“On behalf of his family, the government, and the people of Plateau State, I extend my deepest condolences,” Mutfwang added, praying for divine comfort for the bereaved.

Vanguard News