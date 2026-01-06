IGP orders deployment of DIG Gumel, 17 CPs to strategic departments, commands

Former IGP, Egbetokun

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered the deployment of the newly promoted Deputy Inspector-General of Police, DIG Mohammed Usaini Gumel, alongside 17 Commissioners of Police (CPs) to key departments, commands and formations across the country.

A statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the deployments are aimed at strengthening operational capacity, enhancing effective leadership, improving public safety and boosting service delivery within the Nigeria Police Force.

According to the statement, DIG Gumel has been deployed to head the Force Intelligence Department (FID). CP Aina Adesola has been posted to the Delta State Police Command, CP Umar Mohammed Hajedia to the Kebbi State Police Command, while CP Iyamah Daniel Edobor takes over the Bayelsa State Police Command.

Other deployments include CP Osagie John Agans-Irabor as Commissioner of Police, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, FCID Annex, Lagos; CP Johnson Ayodeji Babalola as Commissioner of Police, Special Enquiries Bureau, FCID, Abuja; and CP Adepegba K. Adetoye as Commissioner of Police, Marine Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

CP Tabitha Bako has been deployed as Deputy Commandant, Police College, Kaduna, while CP Umar Ali Fagge becomes Deputy Commandant, Police College, Ikeja. CP Audu Garba Bosso is now Commissioner of Police, General Investigation, FCID Annex, Kaduna, and CP Edwin Esiunnoh Ogbeghagha has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Community Policing, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Also deployed are CP Arikpo Ofem Ikpi as Commissioner of Police, Investment Office, Department of Logistics and Supply, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Cyril Uchenna Obiozo as Commissioner of Police, Maritime Command, Lagos; and CP Samuel Yerima as Coordinator of Courses, Police Staff College, Jos.

Others include CP Alhaji Mohammed Danlandi as Commissioner of Police, X-Squad, FCID Annex, Kaduna; CP Richard Bala Gara as Commissioner of Police, Inspectorate, Department of Training and Development, Force Headquarters; CP Lasisi A. Titilola as Commissioner of Police, Railway Command, Lagos; and CP Obuagbaka John as Commissioner of Police, Safer Highway, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

IGP Egbetokun charged the deployed senior officers to bring their wealth of knowledge and experience to bear in their new assignments by providing purposeful and result-oriented leadership, upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity and ethical conduct, and ensuring strict adherence to the rule of law.