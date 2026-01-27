I was once a commercial motorcyclist, undertaker says comedian

…tasks young people on creativity

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – EDO state born comedian, Akhator Samuel Osasunmhen popularly known as MC Abino said he was once a commercial motorcycle rider and then a labourer to make ends meet but now a man of fortune because of focus.

He urged talented young Nigerians to creatively push their into money making ventures.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, he said upon graduation from school, he got a salary job that could not take him and had to put more efforts in his entertainment skills until he got his first job that fetched him N150,000 describing his case as a living testament to the power of perseverance, grit and unwavering belief in one’s talent.

A graduate of Biochemistry from the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi where he said he faced so much pressure combining his academics and appearing in shows for his comedy.

He said “To survive, I took up multiple jobs, including riding okada and even working as an undertaker, all in a desperate bid to make ends meet while chasing my dreams.

“After graduating in 2016, I moved to Lagos with hopes of landing a stable job. What followed was disappointment after disappointment.

“Corporate opportunities failed to materialize, bank job applications were rejected, and the only job I managed to secure paid a meagre ₦30,000 monthly.

“Frustrated but not broken, I realised that depending on white-collar jobs alone might bury my talent. That realisation marked a turning point in my life.” He said.

Determined to rewrite his story, he said he decided to take comedy seriously and fully embraced the power of social media and started creating and sharing comedy skits online and steadily growing his audience.

He said his breakthrough came in 2015 after he was introduced to a client by MC Casino, a veteran who later became his mentor. “The first major pay ₦150,000 for a single performance opened my eyes to the financial potential of his talent.”

From that moment, he said bigger gigs and better paychecks started rolling in and in 2019 and then linked up with Pluto for a collaboration that further elevated his brand and visibility and from local stages to international platforms, his career took a dramatic leap.

“Comedy not only changed my financial status but literally took me out of the shores of Nigeria. With plans already underway for a Europe tour for MC Casino’s “Games of Jokes”, he said.

The rewards of his hustle are evident as he said from comedy proceeds and social media earnings, he has been able to stabilize himself economically and socially with a happy home.

He said “Having been in comedy since 2009, and mentored by MC “Mellow Down” before submitting fully to MC Casino’s tutelage, my success is the product of years of preparation meeting opportunity.”

Abino said “Talented youths must learn how to monetize their talent.” He stresses that social media is a powerful tool that can turn raw skills into income.