I endured 10 years of my son not knowing his father — Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has shared an emotional testimony recounting her journey through pain, forgiveness and restoration following her reconciliation with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

Speaking during a church service, the actress revealed that she endured a decade of hardship marked by personal struggles and public scrutiny, including raising her son without knowing his father.

According to her, the experience took a heavy toll, not only on her but also on those around her, due to the highly publicised nature of her marriage.

Tonto told the congregation that she went through “ten years of war, loneliness, public shame, and her son not knowing his father,” describing the period as deeply painful and isolating.

She, however, said her story took a dramatic turn through divine intervention, noting that God restored what she lost over the years in a single day.

“The same God who restored mine will also restore yours,” she said.

The actress further disclosed that after the first two days of participating in a 21-day prayer programme,

Churchill reached out to her. “He wants to give me every document this boy needs,” she said, explaining that the contact led to a calm and respectful reunion between them.

Reflecting on the encounter, Tonto said it marked a moment of healing and maturity. “I see my ex-husband and respect him how I should have done,” she added.

Vanguard News