I didn’t abandon my throne; I’m in US for professional matters — Abia monarch

…As police quiz 6 suspects over alleged stealing of transformer

By Steve Oko

The Traditional Ruler of Azumini Ndoki Ancient Kingdom in Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia State, HRM Eze Edward Eule (Onyenweali X), has dismissed claims by some of his subjects that he abandoned his throne following his temporary absence from the community.

This is as six suspects have been arrested by the police in connection with the stealing of the community’s electricity transformer, thus plunging the community into darkness.

Eze Eule, a Professor of Sociology who retired from Norfolk State University, Virginia, USA, where he lectured for over 30 years before ascending the throne in 2015, said he has neither abdicated nor neglected his royal responsibilities.

The monarch, who is currently in the United States, explained that his trip was to attend to personal and professional matters, adding that he will soon return to Nigeria.

“I travelled to the United States of America in May 2025 to attend to some professional and personal matters. I am robustly healthy and fine, and I may soon conclude the task of my sojourn here,” he said.

Prof. Eule accused individuals he described as “mischief-makers operating under the guise of an Interim Ruling Council” of peddling falsehoods and propaganda about his alleged abdication.

In a statement personally signed by him, the monarch declared that there is no vacancy on the Azumini throne, stressing that his reign remains valid.

“I will cease to be the Eze only when I join my ancestors and the ‘Ofo’ is passed on to my successor,” he stated.

Eze Eule further clarified that his temporary absence has not created any leadership vacuum, as he had duly appointed a Traditional Prime Minister, High Chief Okoro Egege, to oversee the affairs of the community in line with Azumini customs and traditions.

“Given my temporary absence from Azumini, I explicitly designated High Chief Okoro Egege, the village head of Uhu De Ogwe, as Azumini’s Prime Minister. This designation is in line with our culture,” the statement read.

The monarch also referenced a ruling of the Abia State High Court, which quashed his purported removal, insisting that the judgment affirmed and legitimised his position as the traditional ruler.

“By order of the High Court of Abia State, my position as the Eze and customary custodian of Azumini’s resources and culture was reinforced and legitimised. Since the government’s appeal has not yet been heard, the judgment remains valid,” he said.

He warned those seeking to illegally take over the traditional stool to desist from actions capable of disrupting the prevailing peace in the community.

Describing High Chief Egege as a trusted and patriotic community leader, Eze Eule said the Prime Minister would administer the affairs of Azumini with the support of other village heads and would remain directly accountable to him.

“The Prime Minister is answerable to the Eze regarding all delegated duties and assigned authority until my return,” he added.

He further disclosed that the Prime Minister’s first major assignment would be the organisation of the 2026 Ikoro Festival, authorising him to mobilise funds from the sale of economic crops and the leasing of the community’s farmlands to cover expenses related to the festival.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the alleged vandalism and theft of an electricity transformer in the community.

The suspects were accused of stealing a 500KVA transformer, which they allegedly sold as scrap for about ₦4.2 million, plunging the community into darkness.

They were also alleged to have sabotaged a government solar borehole project by pouring sand and stones into it.

A community source urged government to ensure the alleged buyer of the transformer is apprehended to face the consequences of his actions alongside the culprits.

Confirming the incident, the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer for Zone 9 Command, DSP Bruno Iheanetu, said four suspects were arrested and had made confessional statements.

He said the principal suspect admitted to the theft, claiming the transformer was sold for ₦4.2 million and the proceeds used to buy electricity poles for the village, but failed to provide evidence.

DSP Iheanetu added that after officers of the Cybercrime Unit visited the scene, the suspects petitioned the police in Abuja, prompting a counter-petition by the complainants.

He said the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, subsequently ordered that the case be transferred to the Swift Response Squad (SRS) for further investigation, adding that the suspects will be arraigned as soon as investigations are concluded.