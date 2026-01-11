I am still in PDP — Senator Dickson

Former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, has dismissed as false reports circulating in sections of the media alleging that he has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a statement issued on Friday by his media aide, Ajiri Daniels, Senator Dickson categorically stated that he remains a committed member of the PDP and has not decamped to any other political party.

The senator explained that he is currently in mourning following the death of the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Dr. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo. He noted that, as a mark of respect, he has stepped back from political activities during this period and has been occupied with receiving condolence visits from friends, political leaders, allies and well-wishers from across the country.

According to the statement, the condolence visits have cut across political leaders from different parties and individuals from various walks of life.

While noting that he is keenly monitoring developments in the political space, Senator Dickson assured that after the burial, he would consult widely with friends and political associates across the country before taking any decision, which would be formally announced.

He, however, stressed that in the meantime, he remains a key leader in the PDP, expressing hope that the party would get its act right in line with its legacy contributions to Nigerian politics.

The senator urged members of the public, party faithful and his supporters to discountenance the report, describing it as fake news and a deliberate attempt to mislead the public, and advised them to rely only on information from his verified communication channels.