‘Humbling moment’, Funke Akindele reacts as Sanwo-Olu watches her film [Video]

By Enitan Abdultawab

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has shared what she described as a humbling experience after Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, watched her latest movie, Behind The Scenes.

The box-office star revealed that the governor viewed the film behind the scenes, noting that the moment reinforced her belief that dedication and consistency eventually open doors beyond one’s expectations.

A truly humbling moment as the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, watched my movie BEHIND THE SCENES.



Moments like this remind me that when you stay committed to your craft and remain consistent, your work will speak for you in places you never… pic.twitter.com/BiWG2g0JjP — Funke Akindele (@funkeakindele) January 26, 2026

According to Akindele, the experience left her fulfilled, especially knowing that the film resonated with viewers and successfully conveyed its intended message.

She also expressed gratitude to Governor Sanwo-Olu for taking the time to watch the movie and for offering thoughtful feedback.

Sharing her excitement, she wrote, “A truly humbling moment as the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, watched my movie BEHIND THE SCENES.

“Moments like this remind me that when you stay committed to your craft and remain consistent, your work will speak for you in places you never imagined. I feel so fulfilled and happy knowing this film touched many hearts and that the message I hoped to pass across was felt. Thank you, Your Excellency, for your time and thoughtful feedback.

“If you haven’t seen BehindTheScenes, please go see it. Still showing in cinemas nationwide, and also in the UK, USA, and Canada.”

In recent weeks, Akindele has continued to enjoy remarkable milestones.

Behind The Scenes has shattered box-office records, grossing over ₦2.1 billion within a month of release.

The actress credited the achievement to divine grace and thanked God for the success of the film. The movie has further recorded strong international earnings, pulling in over $190,000 in North America and more than $111,000 in Canada, bringing its total box-office revenue to over ₦2.2 billion.

Reflecting on her journey, Akindele reiterated her appreciation for her fans, acknowledging their role in her sustained success. She also used the moment to encourage young creatives, noting that her path to success was built on hard work, consistency and resilience.

The actress, who recently marked 27 years in the movie industry, has consistently emphasised growth, discipline and stepping out of comfort zones as key factors behind her enduring relevance in Nollywood.

Vanguard News