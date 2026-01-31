Hoodlums mar LP-ADC event in Lagos

Unidentified hoodlums on Saturday disrupted the Labour Party (LP) – African Democratic Congress (ADC) event in the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised by the parties to officially mark the defection of LP members in Alimosho into ADC.

NAN reports that the hoodlums, numbering over 100, stormed the first venue of the event at the LP office in Idumu and sent members, including officials, running for their lives.

The hoodlums, who were seen wielding different kinds of weapons, including knives and canes, were beating anyone they caught while the mayhem lasted.

Some of the hoodlums were shouting that LP-ADC are not welcome in Lagos State.

Some party members sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Undeterred by the disruption, officials of the two parties swiftly arranged for an alternative venue at the Eco Centre Event in Egbeda.

Recounting the ordeal. The LP chairman in Alimosho, Mr Olaranwaju Olushola, popularly known as Heritage in Lagos, described the attack on his members as unwarranted.

He expressed fear that most Nigerians might not be free to express themselves in the build-up to the 2027 General Elections.

‘What is most painful is that most of my members sustained varying degrees of wounds. This is in spite of the hoodlums going into our party secretariat in Alimosho and destroying our furniture and flags.”

The party chairman, however, said that the members had already defected en masse, noting that what was planned for today was not the official defection but a ceremony to let Nigerians know that they have moved.

He added that almost all the members of LP in Alimosho, including its leadership, had joined the ADC and that the decision was collective.

Also speaking, the party’s secretary in Alimosho, Mr Moses Akujuobi, along with other members, explained that plans for the open ceremony of their defection were already stopped by the police on the grounds that they did not get approval.

He said they had earlier contacted the Area M Commander, ACP Abaniwonda, who said that she did not have the power to give approval for political events in the state, adding that it is only the Commissioner of Police (CP) that could give such approval.

“Incidentally, we could not reach the CP, but we informed the DSS, after which we went ahead since it wasn’t a rally but a quiet ceremony.

”When we got to the venue this morning, we were shocked to see police vans with heavily armed policemen. They informed us that we cannot hold the event and referred us to the police commissioner.

“While we were at it, the hoodlums besieged the place and began to beat people, leading to our deserting the venue.

“We, however, began to contact our members through phones to move to the second venue, which is the Eco Event Centre, and everyone witnessed what took place here.

”The hoodlums got wind of our second venue and equally attacked us, beating up our members again.”

The secretary said their decision to join ADC was informed by leadership issues in the LP and lingering litigations.

NAN reports that heavily armed policemen in vans came to the second venue shortly after the hoodlums, who came in with several cars, had left.

A policeman who spoke to NAN on grounds of anonymity said they came as soon as they heard what was going on at the Eco Event Centre.

The policeman said that conversations with people around gave them an idea of what transpired, but they were grateful that no life was lost and no one was seriously injured. (NAN)