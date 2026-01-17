Hoodlums kill housewife, six children in Kano

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Tragedy struck residents of Dorayi Charanchi Quarters in the ancient city of Kano as yet-to-be-identified hoodlums killed a housewife, Fatima Abubakar, and her six children.

The hoodlums were said to have broken into the residence of one, Haruna Bashir, where they launched the brutal attack on his household.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Kano Police Command, CSP Abdullahi Haruna, said the unknown hoodlums attacked the victims with dangerous weapons, resulting in fatal injuries.

CSP Haruna, however, said the police have commenced a thorough investigation into the matter in order to fish out and bring the perpetrators to justice.

According to him, “The Kano State Police Command received a distress call at approximately 12:10pm on January 17, 2025, reporting a brutal attack on the household of Haruna Bashir at Dorayi Charanchi Quarters. The victims, Fatima Abubakar (35) and her six children, were attacked by unknown hoodlums who broke into their house.

“The report indicated that the victims were attacked with dangerous weapons, resulting in fatal injuries. The Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, immediately mobilised a police team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of Operations, DCP Lawal Isah Mani, to the scene.

“Bodies were evacuated and rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano, where they were pronounced dead. A team led by ACP Wada Jarma, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), was instructed to conduct a thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“The police command extends condolences to the family, the people of Dorayi Chiranchi and Kano State,” the police spokesperson, CSP Haruna, stated.