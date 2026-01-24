Hit-and-run driver kills woman in Rivers

Grace Iringe-Koko

A hit-and-run driver has killed an unidentified middle-aged woman along Ikwerre Road, Port Harcourt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred near the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) office at Mile 3, Diobu.

An eyewitness, Mrs Racheal Ichendu, told NAN that the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday.

She said that the driver of an unidentified saloon car knocked down the woman while she was crossing the road.

“After hitting the woman, the driver immediately fled the scene to evade arrest,” Ichendu said.

She added that police officers later arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Police Command in Rivers, CSP Grace Iringe-Koko, said the victim’s remains had been evacuated and deposited at the mortuary.

She said the command had launched a full investigation to identify and arrest the fleeing driver. (NAN)