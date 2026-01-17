He saved 262 Christians where govt failed — CAN mourns Imam Abdullahi

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has paid tribute to the late Imam Abubakar Abdullahi, recalling how his personal decision to protect others in a moment of extreme danger saved 262 Christians during a violent massacre in 2018 and left an enduring mark on the nation’s conscience.

In a statement on Saturday and signed by Archbishop Daniel Okoh, President of CAN, the association mourned the Imam while reflecting on how his single, courageous act spoke to Nigeria’s deep divisions and the fragile bonds holding its social fabric together.

“The late Imam Abubakar Abdullahi will forever be remembered for his rare moral bravery and selflessness at a time of grave danger.

“By choosing to protect innocent lives at great personal risk, he saved 262 Christians during a violent massacre in 2018, standing firmly on the side of humanity when it mattered most.

“His actions transcended religious boundaries and powerfully affirmed that the sanctity of human life is sacred above all else.

“This singular act of heroism did more than save lives. It reinforced hope, strengthened interfaith harmony, and reminded our nation that peace is possible when conscience, love, and faith guide our actions.

“It was in recognition of this exceptional service to humanity that CAN honoured him with an award during its Sapphire Anniversary celebrations in 2021.

“CAN believes that such courage deserves not only remembrance but amplification.

“As we mourn his passing, we celebrate a life well lived in service to God and humanity,” the association added.