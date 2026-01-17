Gunmen kill two policemen in Enugu, operations vehicle burnt

By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU –Two police officers were killed on Wednesday night after yet to be identified gunmen attacked a Police Distress Response Squad (DRS) patrol team along Agbani Road in Enugu metropolis.

Enugu State Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement signed by Command’s spokesman, SP Daniel Ndukwe.

The officers were said to have sustained severe gunshot injuries during a gun battle with the criminals and were rushed to hospital for emergency treatment but were later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The attack occurred on night of January 15, 2026, when the gunmen reportedly opened fire on the police team without provocation. The operatives were said to have returned fire, forcing the attackers to flee with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

According to Ndukwe, during the exchange, the police operational vehicle was set ablaze.

Following the incident, the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mamman Bitrus Giwa, was said to have ordered an intensified manhunt for the fleeing suspects and directed tactical and intelligence units of the command to deploy all available resources to track and arrest them.

A Lexus RX 330 SUV suspected to have earlier been snatched from the owner and used by the criminals during the operation was recovered by the police.. The vehicle was riddled with bullet holes.

Commissioner Giwa appealed to members of the public to provide any credible information that could aid in the arrest of the suspects, assuring residents that the command remains committed to ensuring that those responsible for the attack are brought to justice.

The police also reaffirmed their resolve to curb the activities of violent and subversive criminal elements in the state.