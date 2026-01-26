Gunmen abduct 26 in Zamfara communities, open fire to terrorise residents

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By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

No fewer than 26 persons have been abducted by armed bandits during coordinated attacks on two communities in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

State and local government authorities confirmed that the attacks occurred over the weekend, further deepening security concerns in the North-West region.

Speaking to BBC Hausa Service, monitored by our correspondent on Monday, the Chairman of Talata Mafara Local Government, Yahaya Yari Abubakar, disclosed that the gunmen carried out two separate attacks.

According to him, the first attack took place in Matuna village, where the assailants abducted three persons and killed one resident.

“They later returned and attacked Tashar Kuturu village, where they abducted 23 people and shot one resident in the hand and leg. The victim has been taken to a hospital in Jangebe for treatment,” he said.

Residents said the attack on Tashar Kuturu occurred late at night, with the gunmen firing sporadically to instil fear. The attackers reportedly operated for about two hours without resistance.

Abubakar revealed that the bandits arrived on motorcycles, heavily armed, and mounted a tripod-mounted gun in the middle of the road, which they fired repeatedly to intimidate residents and force compliance.

“They abducted men, women and children,some were taken on foot, others on motorcycles,” he added.

Talata Mafara is one of the worst-hit local government areas in Zamfara State. In 2021, the area gained global attention after the abduction of nearly 300 female students from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe.

The latest incident comes amid a renewed surge in bandit attacks across the North-West. Just last week, gunmen abducted about 170 worshippers in Kajuru, Kaduna State, with over 160 still unaccounted for.

In recent months, similar attacks have been recorded in Kebbi and Niger States, including school invasions that led to the abduction of students and teachers.

Despite repeated assurances by security agencies, residents say the persistent attacks have crippled farming and economic activities, forcing many villagers to flee their homes.

Vanguard News