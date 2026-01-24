Governor Yusuf’s exit marks ‘End of an Era’ — NNPP

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The national leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has described the exit of Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, as the end of an era and a major turning point in the party’s political history.

The party stated this in a statement signed by its National Secretary, Comrade Oginni Olaposi Sunday, and made available to Vanguard in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to the NNPP, it accepted Governor Yusuf’s resignation “in good faith,” describing his departure as the culmination of a phase linked to the political influence of the party’s former presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The statement noted that Governor Yusuf attributed his decision to prolonged internal wrangling and leadership disputes within the party, which, it said, weakened internal cohesion, particularly in Kano State.

The party leadership, under its National Chairman, Dr. Agbo Gilbert Major, said the internal crises had posed serious challenges to party unity and effective coordination.

“The resignation of Governor Abba Yusuf marks the conclusion of a difficult chapter in the life of our party. We wish him well in his future political endeavours and urge our members nationwide to remain calm, resilient and committed to building a strong political platform capable of delivering a new Nigeria,” the statement read.

The NNPP expressed regret over the circumstances surrounding the governor’s exit, describing the internal conflicts that led to it as avoidable. While the statement was critical of Senator Kwankwaso and his political group, the party stressed its determination to move forward without distractions.

Reaffirming confidence in its founding leadership, the NNPP noted that the party has existed for over 25 years and would endure beyond current political disagreements.

The party also paid tribute to its founder, Dr. Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam, crediting him with laying a solid foundation and articulating a vision for national renewal.

Despite the political setback in Kano State, the NNPP leadership expressed optimism about the party’s future, pledging to strengthen its structures nationwide ahead of future elections.

“The NNPP will continue to grow stronger, with renewed clarity of purpose and unity,” the statement concluded, adding that the party is positioning itself for sustained relevance beyond 2027.