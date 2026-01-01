Gov Yusuf signs N1.4trn budget into law

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State

By Bashir Bello

KANO—Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has signed into law the state’s 2026 budget of over N 1.4 trillion, the first of its kind in the state’s history.

The governor assented to the amended budget after its presentation by the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Ismail Falgore, at a State Executive Council, SEC, meeting.

Governor Yusuf assured residents of transparency and responsible utilisation of funds in line with the developmental needs of the state. Recall that in November, the governor presented a proposed budget estimate of N1,368,127,929,271 to the House of Assembly, tagged “Budget of Infrastructure, Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development.”

According to him, “After careful scrutiny and constructive debates, the budget was reviewed upward and subsequently approved at a total sum of N1.477 trillion.”

He commended members of the House for their commitment and timely passage of the budget, saying, “Let me commend the honourable members of the House”.

under the leadership of the Speaker, Ismail Falgore, for their dedication and the prompt review and passage of the budget into law.”

Governor Yusuf further assured the Assembly and the people of the state of his administration’s resolve to fully implement the 2026 budget.“I also assure the House and the good people of Kano State of our readiness to truly implement the 2026 budget in line with our developmental needs”.

All funds will be transparently and responsibly utilised, and I call on all stakeholders to support the successful implementation,” he said.

Earlier, Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Ismail Falgore, described the 2026 budget as the first in the history of Northern Nigeria to exceed the ¦ 1 trillion mark.

He said the Assembly approved the budget to provide the executive arm with the legal backing required.

to sustain and expand ongoing development projects aimed at improving the living standards of Kano residents.