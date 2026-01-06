Gov Yusuf not Kwankwaso is our national leader – NNPP chieftain

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Alhaji Sani Danmasani, the National Vice Chairman, Northwest, of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), says Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State is the party’s leader and not Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Danmasani, in a statement on Tuesday, said the Kano state governor, by the constitution of the NNPP, is its leader, being the only governor of the party.

The NNPP chieftain noted that Kwankwaso was the 2023 presidential candidate of the NNPP, an arrangement that was terminated after the election, following the expiration of the Memorandum of Association between the party and the Kwankwasiya Movement.

“It is not even news that some key members of the Kwankwasiya movement, including Kwankwaso, were later expelled from the NNPP for anti-party activities.”

The NNPP chieftain lamented the continued reference to Kwankwaso as the NNPP leader by the media, pointing out that the misleading information has led to negotiations between Kwankwaso and some political parties under the aegis of the NNPP.

“We reiterate that negotiations for 2027 alliances with Kwankwaso and the Kwankwasiya movement are okay but will be invalid if they are done purportedly on the NNPP platform.

“Only Dr Boniface Aniebonam, who is the founder and life member of the Board of Trustees, and the National Executive Committee led by Dr Agbo Gilbert can negotiate for the NNPP.

“Any other negotiations outside this are null and void and will not hold.

“Kwankwaso and his group have the right as Nigerian citizens to negotiate to join any party of their choice but not as members of the NNPP.

“They were expelled and remain expelled. They should either join another party or float a new one,” he stated.

The NNPP scribe appealed to Kwankwaso to refrain from using the name of the NNPP to cast aspersions on the ruling party and presidency.

He reiterated that President Bola Tinubu is not the cause of the state of the nation, especially in the area of insecurity and economy.

“It is our belief that with the intervention of friends of Nigeria like America and Israel, Nigeria shall be great once again. The essence of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration is an acceptance that all were not well before Tinubu’s assumption of duty.”

He urged the media to ensure that the proper designation and title of Kwankwaso are maintained as a former senator, former governor of Kano State and 2023 presidential candidate of the NNPP but not its leader.

“It is our hope that the ongoing judicial review will compel INEC to update its records,” he added. (NAN)