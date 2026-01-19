Gov Yusuf may register for party membership Tuesday – Kano APC Chair

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State

By Bashir Bello

The Chairman, Kano State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Abdullahi Abbas, has said that Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State may register and collect the party’s membership card between tomorrow, Tuesday and Wednesday in the state.

The party Chairman, Abbas, disclosed this while addressing about 1,500 ad hoc staff engaged by the party to conduct the E-registration in the state.

He said the party decided to delay the commencement of the E-registration in the state until the party leader in the state, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, and the Governor arrive, either tomorrow, Tuesday, or Wednesday, after meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

According to him, “Be on standby, we may call on you tomorrow, Tuesday, depending on the arrival of the party leader, Ganduje and the Governor in Kano, so that you can start the work. But it will not exceed Wednesday,” he said.

The party chairman, who said the party targets to surpass any state, including Lagos, however, called on the ad-hoc staff engaged for the exercise to register anyone who indicates interest in the party’s membership card and not to segregate.

He also said there will be a reward system by the party for Local Government Areas and wards that mobilize and get the highest membership during the exercise.

“Today is an important day for us. We commence training for those who will carry out the APC e-registration.

It’s very important because if you don’t register, you are not an eligible member. Without it, you can’t vote or be voted for. Because the process is so important, those being trained are also important. It’s very important for you to discharge your responsibility with fear of God and due diligence. We are left behind in the nationwide exercise. In Kano, we are left behind. The process had started about two weeks ago. Due to political developments in the state, we were unable to start the process until now. Everybody is aware of the news of the Governor’s defection, and we felt it was not polite to hurriedly commence the process without giving them the opportunity to join the party.

“APC is a democratic party for all– those occupying positions and the masses. The party needs everybody, both old and young, to come on board. Even though people are suffering, you go through pain before healing. And before the election, the country will be better by God’s grace.

We engaged about 1,500 people for the training. Already, the National party has trained six state party chairmen, the secretary, the organizing secretary (coordinator of the exercise in the state), and two others for each senatorial zone. The exercise will be carried out till end of the month.

“Within this week’s remaining days, we want to surpass other states that have commenced the exercise. We want to surpass Lagos, and then others be far behind us. You don’t select those you register; whoever is interested should be attended to so that we emerge victorious. We will reward the Local government that registers more members, according to Dr. Ganduje.

“And if the Governor defects, those Local governments and wards can also be compensated with a Commissioner seat or something. We at the party level will also support such Local government units that need support or are vying for any position to defeat their opponents because they supported the party. So there are ways we can be rewarded for supporting the party.

“Whoever is without a voter’s card does not need to register. Because you are of no use. For E-registration, you need a National ID card and a voter’s card. Then you do your E-registration. It is with it that we can determine the level of work to be done for our party victory,” the party Chairman, Abbas, however, stated.

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