Gov. Nwifuru donates 618 hectares for South-East army training depot

By Jeff Agbodo

Abakaliki – Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has donated 618 hectares of land for the construction of a Nigerian Army training depot in the South-East geo-political zone.

The announcement was made during a ceremony at Amasiri/Edda land, where Governor Nwifuru laid the foundation stone and formally handed over the land title documents to the General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, Maj. Gen. O.A. Fadairo. The land spans areas within Amasiri and Edda communities.

Governor Nwifuru described the initiative as a strategic move to strengthen the capacity of the Nigerian Army and to curb the influence of armed non-state actors in the region.

“Security is critically prioritised by the People’s Charter of Needs Agenda, which guides our administration,” Nwifuru said. “I am here today to formally hand over the title documents of the land to the Nigerian Army. This initiative will not only bolster security in the South-East but also bring economic benefits and improve civilian-military relations.”

He urged the army to maintain professionalism and discipline in their interactions with host communities, stressing that collaboration with residents was essential for the project’s success.

In his remarks, Maj. Gen. Fadairo, reading the speech of the Chief of Army Staff, highlighted the importance of training as a core function of the Nigerian Army and described the handover as a deliberate step toward enhancing the army’s operational capacity to defend the nation’s territorial integrity.

“This event demonstrates a sincere approach to equipping the army to confront the nation’s common adversaries,” he said.

The South-East depot follows the 2025 unbundling of the Nigeria Army depot in Kaduna, which had for decades been the country’s sole military training center, a move initiated by President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The event was attended by a representative of the Chief of Army Staff, principal staff officers of the army, members of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, chairmen of Afikpo and Edda local government areas, traditional rulers, community leaders, elders, youth organisations, and other stakeholders.