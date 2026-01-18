Gov. Nwifuru cautions youths against illicit drug intake, laziness, unruly behaviour

Ebonyi Governor, Francis Nwifuru

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI — Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has cautioned youths in the state against the intake of illicit drugs, laziness and other unruly behaviours that could jeopardise their future and threaten the peace of the state.

The governor gave the warning at the weekend during the 2026 Oferekpe Agbaja Day celebration held in Oferekpe Agbaja Autonomous Community.

He urged young people to prioritise education, describing schooling as a vital tool for self-improvement and societal development. According to him, education remains the surest pathway to unlocking opportunities and contributing meaningfully to the growth of Ebonyi State and Nigeria.

Governor Nwifuru commended the people of Oferekpe Agbaja for their virtues of discipline, hospitality, love for one another and peaceful coexistence. He, however, encouraged the community to further strengthen unity, maintain cordial relationships and embrace forgiveness as a means of sustaining peace and development.

The governor announced that his administration would sponsor any indigene of Oferekpe Agbaja who gains admission into a university, covering expenses from admission through graduation. He also pledged ₦100 million for the construction of the Oferekpe Agbaja town hall.

In addition, he awarded a ₦20 million scholarship to Little Miss Chiamaka Fabian Adagba in recognition of her outstanding performance at the event.

Governor Nwifuru further disclosed that the University of ICT, Oferekpe, has commenced full academic activities in line with the National Universities Commission (NUC) guidelines. He urged the people of Oferekpe Agbaja, particularly the youths, to take advantage of the institution by seeking admission.

Earlier, the chairman of the occasion, Chief Elias Mbam, alongside other stakeholders from Izzi and other clans in the state, commended the people of Oferekpe Agbaja on the successful celebration. They urged the community to maximise the opportunity presented by the governor, whom they described as a worthy son of the soil, to improve their socio-economic standing.

Also earlier, the governor’s father and traditional ruler of Oferekpe Agbaja Autonomous Community, His Royal Highness Eze Nwifuru Nwankpu, presented a cow and ₦2 million each to the 17 villages that make up the Oferekpe Agbaja community.