GNI building fire: Restricted access led to death of trapped triplets, others — Witness

By Efe Onodjae

Emerging details from the December 24 fire outbreak at the Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) building in Balogun Market, Lagos Island, have heightened anxiety over the scale of the tragedy, as eyewitnesses allege that restricted access to the scene made it impossible to rescue traders trapped inside the building.

Among the victims were three male triplets who ran a popular footwear business in the complex. One of them was reportedly planning to relocate abroad in January.

A footwear trader, Jennifer, who spoke with Vanguard, disclosed that the deceased brothers, popularly known in the market as “Mr Classic,” operated a joint footwear shop located behind the GNI building before the inferno.

“They are triplets from the same mother. They do everything together and share one shop,” she said. “They sell only footwear, male and female shoes.”

Jennifer identified one of the brothers as Kay C (Casey), adding that he had recently spoken about plans to travel abroad, popularly referred to as ‘japa’, early in the new year.

“It’s like he was planning his January breakthrough. He talked about travelling,” she said.

According to her, the fire started at about 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, a time when many traders were still present in the market despite the festive season.

“Not everybody travelled for Christmas. Some people were still around,” she explained.

She said panic spread across the market shortly after the incident, following the circulation of unverified WhatsApp voice notes alleging that some traders were trapped inside the building without food, water, or ventilation.

“People said some were making phone calls from inside, managing their battery so they could talk to their families,” she said. “But access to the place was restricted, so nobody could confirm anything or help.”

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu visited the scene of the destroyed building on Friday and confirmed the casualties from the incident.

“As of today, we have confirmed eight deaths. Five victims have been identified, while three remain unidentified. Thirteen people have been rescued so far,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that an information centre has been established at the site, with officials from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), and other relevant agencies on ground to assist affected families.

He warned that the area remains unsafe, stressing that the market has been shut and that only first responders are permitted access.

“Emergency teams continue to work carefully through the rubble, particularly at the rear of the building, to ensure no one remains trapped,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu attributed the scale of the tragedy to unsafe practices within the market, including the improper use of generators and the construction of shops close to electrical transformers.

Following a comprehensive structural assessment, the governor announced that the GNI building, along with some surrounding structures, would be demolished using the safest possible methods.

“While these are difficult decisions, we must prioritise the safety of lives above all else,” he said.