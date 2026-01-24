Gambari warns of severe consequences if insecurity, exclusion persist

Former Chief of Staff to the late President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, has warned that persistent insecurity, exclusion and inequality could have severe national consequences.

Gambari delivered the warning on Friday at the 17th Pre-Convocation Lecture of Al-Qalam University, Katsina.

The lecture was titled ‘A Divided North in a Divided Nation: The Imperative of Promoting Inclusive and Accountable Governance in Nigeria in a Rapidly Changing World Order’.

According to him, Nigeria stands at a critical turning point, with demography, climate stress, technology and geopolitics testing institutions and social resilience.

“A divided North within a fractured nation sends a warning: if exclusion, inequality and insecurity persist, the consequences will be severe,” he said.

Gambari added that Nigeria’s future was not predetermined, noting existing innovations, peace committees, women’s cooperatives and youth-led civic technology initiatives.

He said the challenge was integrating such efforts into durable institutions that outlast individual office-holders.

According to him, this requires political bravery, intellectual integrity and continuous engagement across divisions.

Reflecting on Sir Ahmadu Bello’s era, Gambari said unity must rest on understanding differences, not denying them.

He stressed leadership grounded in service, youth mentorship and strengthening communities rather than weakening them.

“Nigeria can be rebuilt as a shared community of destiny through inclusive institutions, measurable accountability and a renewed ethic of humility and duty,” he said.

Gambari urged Nigerians to tell honest historical narratives, acknowledging injustice while highlighting cooperation.

He also called for stronger institutions to defend rights, resolve conflicts and encourage constructive dissent.

The former UN Permanent Representative said global changes were rapid and complex, but not necessarily destined to harm Nigeria or Africa.

“We have abundant human and natural resources to leapfrog development and achieve long-delayed structural transformation,” he said.

Gambari warned that Nigeria “cannot afford to sit on the sidelines” as the rules of a new world order are being written. (NAN)