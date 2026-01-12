Funke Akindele becomes Africa’s highest-grossing filmmaker of all time

Funke Akindele

Nollywood star and filmmaker Funke Akindele has set new records with her latest movie, Behind The Scenes, emerging as Africa’s highest-grossing filmmaker after the film earned ₦2.1 billion at the box office.

The milestone makes it the first West African film to cross the ₦2 billion mark, while also breaking box office records in the UK and Ireland.

Filmone wrote on its page, “Behind the Scenes has officially BROKEN and SHATTERED records hitting over 2 BILLION at the box office and becoming the first Nollywood film in Africa to cross the ₦2 billion mark.

“This is also the highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time in Africa, the UK, and Ireland and makes @funkejenifaakindele, the first filmmaker to rank #1 at the box office in Africa for three consecutive years, West Africa’s highest-grossing filmmaker, writer, director, and producer of all time

Directed by Funke Akindele alongside Tunde Olaoye, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Funke Akindele, Scarlet Gomez, Uzor Arukwe, Destiny Etiko, Mr Macaroni, Ini Dima Okojie, Tobi Bakre, Iyabo Ojo, Uche Montana, Ibrahim Chatta and Victoria Adeyele.

Behind The Scenes centres on Aderonke “Ronky Fella” Faniran, a successful real estate entrepreneur whose generosity and personal decisions begin to take a toll on her private life.

The latest box office feat further cements Akindele’s status as one of Nollywood’s most commercially successful and influential filmmakers.

Vanguard News