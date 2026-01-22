Full list of teams qualified for Champions League round of 16

Barcelona, Chelsea, Juventus and Newcastle have become the latest clubs to secure qualification for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League round of 16 or the knockout phase play-offs.

Bayern München have also sealed a direct place in the round of 16, joining Arsenal among the teams to have already qualified automatically.

Under the competition format, the top eight teams in the league phase progress straight to the round of 16, while clubs finishing between ninth and 24th place will compete in the knockout phase play-offs, with the winners advancing to the last 16.

Arsenal and Bayern München are the two teams confirmed so far to have secured direct qualification to the Champions League round of 16.

Several clubs have guaranteed at least a place in the round of 16 or the knockout phase play-offs, including:

Atalanta

Atletico Madrid

Barcelona

Chelsea

Inter

Juventus

Liverpool

Manchester City

Newcastle

Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid

Sporting CP

Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, Frankfurt, Kairat Almaty, Slavia Praha and Villarreal have been eliminated from the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League.

Vanguard News