Full list: Nigeria’s Lookman leads AFCON goal contributions

Super Eagles talisman Ademola Lookman is currently the top contributor at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, leading the tournament’s goal involvement chart.

The Atalanta forward has registered seven goal contributions so far, scoring three times and providing four assists.

Closely behind is his Super Eagles attacking partner, Victor Osimhen, who has been involved in six goals, with four strikes and two assists to his credit.

Morocco’s Brahim Díaz and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah follow with five goal contributions each.

Four goal contributions have been recorded by Nigeria’s Akor Adams, Senegal captain Sadio Mané, Ivory Coast winger Amad Diallo, and Morocco’s Ayoub El-Kaabi.

The standings come ahead of Wednesday’s AFCON semi-final clashes, where Nigeria will take on hosts Morocco, while Senegal face Egypt for a place in the final.

Vanguard News