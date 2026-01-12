Full List: Arsenal, Man City get home ties – FA Cup fourth round draw

Arsenal have been drawn against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup fourth round, while Chelsea will travel to Hull City in one of the standout ties.
The Gunners, who cruised past Portsmouth 4-1 in the third round, will host Wigan at the Emirates Stadium. The tie revives memories of the 2014 FA Cup final, when Arsenal beat the Latics to end a long wait for silverware.
Chelsea, meanwhile, head to the MKM Stadium to face Hull in a fixture that carries added intrigue for new head coach Liam Rosenior, who previously played for and managed the Championship side.
Macclesfield FC’s reward for dumping out holders Crystal Palace is another home clash, this time against in-form Premier League side Brentford. Keith Andrews’ team will be keen to avoid becoming the latest victims of a cup upset.
Liverpool host Barnsley on Monday evening and, if they progress, will meet Brighton in round four after the Seagulls’ shock victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford. Manchester City will have to wait to learn their opponents, with the Salford City vs Swindon Town tie rearranged for January 20 following a frozen pitch postponement.
Arguably the pick of the round sees Aston Villa welcome fellow Premier League side Newcastle United to Villa Park.
FA Cup fourth round draw (full list):
- Liverpool or Barnsley vs Brighton
- Stoke vs Fulham
- Oxford United vs Sunderland
- Southampton vs Leicester City
- Wrexham vs Ipswich Town
- Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic
- Hull City vs Chelsea
- Burton Albion vs West Ham United
- Burnley vs Mansfield Town
- Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion
- Port Vale vs Bristol City
- Grimsby Town vs Wolves
- Aston Villa vs Newcastle United
- Manchester City vs Salford City or Swindon Town
- Macclesfield FC vs Brentford
- Birmingham City vs Leeds United
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