Full List: Arsenal, Man City get home ties – FA Cup fourth round draw

Arsenal have been drawn against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup fourth round, while Chelsea will travel to Hull City in one of the standout ties.

The Gunners, who cruised past Portsmouth 4-1 in the third round, will host Wigan at the Emirates Stadium. The tie revives memories of the 2014 FA Cup final, when Arsenal beat the Latics to end a long wait for silverware.

Chelsea, meanwhile, head to the MKM Stadium to face Hull in a fixture that carries added intrigue for new head coach Liam Rosenior, who previously played for and managed the Championship side.

Macclesfield FC’s reward for dumping out holders Crystal Palace is another home clash, this time against in-form Premier League side Brentford. Keith Andrews’ team will be keen to avoid becoming the latest victims of a cup upset.

Liverpool host Barnsley on Monday evening and, if they progress, will meet Brighton in round four after the Seagulls’ shock victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford. Manchester City will have to wait to learn their opponents, with the Salford City vs Swindon Town tie rearranged for January 20 following a frozen pitch postponement.

Arguably the pick of the round sees Aston Villa welcome fellow Premier League side Newcastle United to Villa Park.

FA Cup fourth round draw (full list):

Liverpool or Barnsley vs Brighton

Stoke vs Fulham

Oxford United vs Sunderland

Southampton vs Leicester City

Wrexham vs Ipswich Town

Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic

Hull City vs Chelsea

Burton Albion vs West Ham United

Burnley vs Mansfield Town

Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion

Port Vale vs Bristol City

Grimsby Town vs Wolves

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United

Manchester City vs Salford City or Swindon Town

Macclesfield FC vs Brentford

Birmingham City vs Leeds United

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