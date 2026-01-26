Fubara’s defection endeared Rivers people to our party – APC

Fubara

…as party conducts Congress for Rivers assembly bye-election poll

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has stated that the defection of the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has endeared people of the state to the party.

This was as the committees constituted by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC to conduct delegate congresses and party primaries ahead of the February 21 House of Assembly bye-elections in Rivers State have concluded the process.

Members of the committees for Ahoada East State Constituency II and Khana State Constituency II spoke in a joint press briefing after the successful conduct of the exercises in both constituencies on Sunday.

Chairman of the Congress and Primary Committee for Ahoada East State Constituency II, Shehu Dange, said the entry of Governor Siminalayi Fubara into the APC has further united and endeared the party to the people of Rivers State.

Danga said the reactions of residents across the constituency reflect renewed confidence in the party’s leadership.

He said, “As we moved around the constituency, we saw the reactions of the people. They are happy with the new development and the emergence of a new leader of the APC in the state.

“Governor Fubara’s leadership has further united the APC family. The party is getting stronger in Rivers State because it now has a leader with focus and direction.”

However, the Secretary of the Delegate Congress and Party Primary Committee for Ahoada East State Constituency II, Barrister Smart Iheanazor, attributed the excitement witnessed during the exercise to the trust the people have in the governor.

He said, “Most importantly, while they were chanting ‘Renewed Hope’ in support of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, there was no doubt about their commitment. As we saw, the entire Ahoada area turned out massively.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Delegate Congress and Party Primary Committee for Khana State Constituency II, Ayoala Peter, said the enthusiasm displayed by party members indicates that the APC is well-positioned for victory in the February 21 bye-elections and the 2027 general elections under Governor Fubara’s leadership.

He said, “Despite the distance between wards and the time it took to reach some of them, party members waited eagerly. We saw their happiness and willingness to participate in the process.”

Meantime, the APC committees had earlier conducted ward congresses in Ahoada-East State Constituency II and Khana State Constituency II to elect delegates who will vote in the party’s primaries ahead of the bye-elections.

In Ahoada East State Constituency II, the exercise was monitored by the Congress and Primary Committee chaired by Shehu Dange, with Barrister Smart Iheanazor as Secretary, alongside members of the party’s appeal committee.

Observers from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), led by the Assistant Electoral Officer in charge of Operations for the Local Government Area, Okogbule Emilia, and security agencies, including the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force, also monitored the process.

The congress was conducted with party members participating through a voice vote.

Similarly, the APC congress in Khana State Constituency II was held concurrently, with party officials supervising the election of delegates through an open ballot system.

The exercise was chaired by Ayoala Peter and monitored by INEC officials and security agencies, including the DSS and the Nigeria Police Force.

Five delegates were elected from each ward in the constituencies.

The elected delegates from both constituencies will now participate in the APC primaries to elect the party’s candidates for the February 21 House of Assembly bye-elections in Ahoada East State Constituency II and Khana State Constituency II.