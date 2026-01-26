Fubara’s camp rattled as Wike’s loyalists clinch APC assembly bye-election tickets

Sim Fubara and Nyeosm Wike

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Loyalists of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, have clinched the tickets of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to contest the House of Assembly bye-elections scheduled for February 21, 2026.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, would on the said date conduct bye-elections to fill two vacant seats at the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The constituencies where the election would be held are Ahoada-East Local Government Area Constituency II and Khana LGA Constituency II.

While the lawmaker representing Khana Constituency II, Hon. Dunebari Loolo, had passed away some months back, the representative of Ahoada-East, Edison Ehie, resigned his position following the political crisis in the state.

The APC had conducted its congresses to elect delegates that would participate in the primaries held Monday and the process produced 5 delegates from each state.

The congresses held on Sunday at the two Constituencies were conducted by the Committees constituted by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC to conduct the delegate process.

But, Monday, the congress was held and monitored by the committee alongside INEC and security agencies.

However, it was reported that Hon. Napoleon Ukalikpe, a loyalist of the FCT minister, picked the flag of the party for Ahoada-East Constituency II, while Mrs. Bulabari Loolo, picked that of Khana Constituency II.

Bulabari is the wife of the late house member that was representing Khana Constituency II, Dunebari Loolo and was picked as settlement for the demise of her husband.

A source said that the development has sparked confusion in the camp of the Governor of the State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

While some allege that the governor was trading the interests of his loyalists, others say that Renewed Hope Agents working for the Minister outsmarted Fubara.