Fubara yet to receive notice as impeachment proceedings head to the rocks

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

Four days after impeachment proceedings were initiated on the floor of the Rivers State House of Assembly last Thursday, Governor Siminalayi Fubara is yet to be served with any notice, contrary to claims in some quarters that he has already received the impeachment letter.

A credible source within government circles, who declined to be named, disclosed that the governor only returned to the country from an official trip to Europe on Saturday night.

“He was in church on Sunday for the Armed Forces Remembrance Day. Immediately after the service, he travelled to Abuja and is yet to return,” the source said.

According to the source, it would have been impossible to serve the governor with an impeachment notice, given that he has not been physically present in the state for several days.

“There is no way they could have served him the so-called impeachment letter when he has not been around in the past few days. Reports claiming he has been served cannot be correct,” the source added.

Recall that 26 lawmakers, reportedly aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, last Thursday initiated impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, during plenary, citing allegations of gross misconduct.

Meanwhile, there are growing indications that the impeachment move may be losing momentum. A prominent Niger Delta elder disclosed that efforts are ongoing behind the scenes to resolve the crisis.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel for the governor. Light will always prevail over darkness and impunity,” the elder said.

The Ijaw leader added, “We are doing a lot of things in the background which I cannot disclose now, but I can assure you that the impeachment process will not go anywhere. By God’s grace, all these issues will be settled.”

Over the weekend, the Rivers State House of Assembly raised alarm over an alleged plot by persons linked to the state government to obtain a court order restraining the Assembly from carrying out its legislative functions.

Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Petitions and Complaints, Dr. Enemi Alabo George, alleged that plans were underway to secure an ex parte order from a Rivers State High Court sitting outside Port Harcourt to halt the impeachment process.

“The Rivers State House of Assembly has received information about plots by certain persons to use some Rivers State High Courts, especially outside the Port Harcourt Judicial Division, to issue ex parte orders to illegally stop the Assembly from performing its constitutional duties,” George said.

He maintained that those already served with notices of allegations of gross misconduct should respond accordingly, rather than resort to what he described as subterranean tactics to undermine the law or malign the Assembly through the media.

Meanwhile, following the constitution of a high-level committee by the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF) to mediate in the crisis, a seven-man committee, known as the Kanu Agabi Committee, was inaugurated in Abuja on Monday.

The committee is expected to meet with the warring parties in the Rivers State political crisis and propose solutions aimed at de-escalating tensions.

There are also unconfirmed reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Rivers State House of Assembly to suspend all impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara and his deputy.

The President was reportedly said to have instructed the lawmakers to consult with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for further guidance, while warning them against actions capable of further polarising the state.