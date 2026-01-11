Former Delta LP guber candidate, Pela, leads mass defection to ADC as rift widens

As the 2027 general elections draw near, the political dynamics in Delta State have taken a significant turn with the mass defection of several key politicians from the Labour Party (LP) to the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC).

Leading the wave is the Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate, Deacon Kawhariebie Ken Pela, alongside national assembly, state house of assembly, and local government candidates who have officially joined the ADC.

The defection ceremony held at the Orchid Hotel, Asaba, attracted a large crowd from across the state, signaling the readiness of ADC to challenge the entrenched ruling party, APC, and change the political narrative in the state.

This political realignment follows a similar move at the national level, with 2023 LP’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, recently defecting to the ADC in Enugu, indicating a growing momentum for the party as a credible alternative to Nigeria’s dominant political entities.

The chief host and the Delta State chairman of ADC, Austin Okolie welcomed the distinguished guests from the national, zonal, state executives, stakeholders and former members of the LP and the Obidient movement led by Deacon Pela.

According to Okolie:“Today’s gathering is historic. It represents a major political realignment in Delta State and a bold signal to Nigeria that a new progressive coalition is taking shape ahead of the 2027 general elections across Nigeria”.

He noted that the presence of the national and Zonal representatives clearly demonstrates that ADC is not only growing at the grassroots but is fully aligned with the national vision of the party.

Pela said he decided shift camp because there is a need for politics grounded in integrity, service, and institutional reform rather than loyalty and rhetoric.

Receiving the defectors, Elder Festus Igbinoba, ADC National Chief Whip, who represented the party’s National Chairman, David Mark, said that Ken Pela’s move to ADC indicates a broader trend of principled leaders shifting towards the ADC.